Injuries reported in afternoon wreck in Bovina
Emergency units responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Tucker and Tiffintown roads Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., first responders had requested additional ambulances in response to the accident.
Information as to the cause of the accident has not been provided.
