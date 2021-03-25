Emergency units responding to serious accident on Interstate 20

A number of emergency units are responding to a serious situation on Interstate 20 near the Flowers accident.

According to early reports, a multiple vehicle accident has taken place on I-20 westbound, with one vehicle reportedly on fire and people trapped.

In addition to fire and emergency medical units responding, Air Care has been placed on standby.

This accident led to the shutdown of westbound and eastbound traffic, but authorities have reopened one eastbound lane to traffic.

The accident is reportedly is also near the site of a wreck earlier this morning involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

