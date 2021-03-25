March 25, 2021

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on I-20 westbound

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Multiple emergency units have been dispatched to a reported overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 westbound near the 15 mile marker.

There is no information yet as to any injuries, but traffic in the area will be slowed as units respond to this accident.

