UPS truck overturns on interstate, traffic slowed

Just before 9 a.m., emergency units were dispatched to Interstate 20 westbound near the 15 mile marker in response to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Traffic was slowed after a double-box UPS truck overturned onto the shoulder. Two people were in the vehicle, but early reports indicate that neither was injured.

Emergency personnel rerouted all westbound traffic into the left lane around the accident. The 15 mile marker is just before the Flowers exit.