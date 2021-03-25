March 25, 2021

Video: Bobby Rush sings after being presented Key to the City

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:17 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Those attending Thursday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting got a special treat from a legendary Blues artist.

Moments after being presented a Key to the City by Mayor George Flaggs Jr., two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bobby Rush pulled from his pocket a harmonica and gave a quick, impromptu performance.

Earlier this month, Rush won his second Grammy Award, this time for Best Traditional Blues Album for his LP, “Rawer Than Raw.” Rush won his first Grammy in 2017, also in the Best Traditional Blues Album category.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

