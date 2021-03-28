The 2021 Vicksburg Post All-County basketball team
Each year, The Vicksburg Post’s sports staff selects the best players in Warren County for its all-county teams in football, basketball, soccer, softball, baseball and track and field. We present to you now the county’s 2021 basketball all-stars. Congratulations to all on a terrific season!
MORE ALL-COUNTY BASKETBALL
• Gators’ Hardy is the boys’ Player of the Year
• Burns is first PCA player in 20 years to take top honor
You Might Like
Burns is first Porter’s Chapel player in 20 years to become girls’ Player of the Year
Last season, Yakia Burns was a rising star on a very good Vicksburg High basketball team. She was the team’s... read more