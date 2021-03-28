The 2021 Vicksburg Post All-County basketball team

Each year, The Vicksburg Post’s sports staff selects the best players in Warren County for its all-county teams in football, basketball, soccer, softball, baseball and track and field. We present to you now the county’s 2021 basketball all-stars. Congratulations to all on a terrific season!

MORE ALL-COUNTY BASKETBALL

• Gators’ Hardy is the boys’ Player of the Year

• Burns is first PCA player in 20 years to take top honor

• VHS’ Stewart repeats as Coach of the Year