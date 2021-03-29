March 29, 2021

Amber Ivy

Crime reports: Woman arrested after breaking into Adams Street home

By Tim Reeves

A Jackson woman is in custody and charged with a burglary early Saturday on Adams Street.

Amber Ivy, 33, of Jackson, was arrested Saturday at 10:15 a.m. for breaking into a home on the 1200 block of Adams Street.

During Ivy’s initial court appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Angela Carpenter set her bond at $60,000 bond and bound her case over to the grand jury.

 

In other reports:

• On Friday, at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 1918 Washington St., in reference to an earlier burglary. The victim reported stole a cash register containing $219.00 and a Ruger pistol.

