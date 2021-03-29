Portion of Cherry Street closed Monday for fiber optic work
Cherry Street, between Grove and Jackson streets, will be closed for about half the day Monday as crews work to lay fiber across the street.
The city’s Public Works Department confirmed contractors will be saw-cutting across Cherry Street, between the Warren County Courthouse and the Old Court House Museum, to place fiber optic cable in the area.
