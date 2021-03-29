Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between March 8 and March 22.

Warranty Deeds

• Kofi Apenyo to Sengrid J. Jones, 127, Greenbrier Subdivision.

• Lee A. Armistead and Winter L. (Alexander) Armistead to Carl Defrance Sr. and Delores A. Defrance, Part of Lot 44, Freetown.

• Suzette B. Bettencourt to Joshua R. Owen, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Cary L. Garland and Linda K. Cary to Gloria W. Brown, Lot 67, Belle Meade No. 1.

• Sharon Louise Malone to Mell Allen Bryant Jr., Lot 18, Deerfield Subdivision.

• Malone Buchanan and Sandra F. Buchanan to Stacy A. Clark, Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

• TRIPA LLC to C&M REI LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Rangr 3 East.

• Shirley Heath and Lisa T. Tabor to C&M REI LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 9 Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. Part of Lot 14, Vicks Subdivision Recent and Part of Lot 21, Floyd & Evans.

• James W. Grigsby Jr. to Neil Andrews Catlett Jr. and Amanda Reeder Catlett, Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

• David Jerrett and Elizabeth Jerrett to Ann T. Coleman, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• Shelby P. Conerly and Debra H. Conerly to Connie Shelvy and Willie Shelvy Sr., Lot 24, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

• Barry W. Palmertee and Andrea B. Palmertree to William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynne Crozier, Lot 4, Acadia Ridge.

• Janice Elaine Darby and Sandra Kay Tyler to Michael Todd Montpilier, Lot 4, Mount Alban Heights.

• Michael E. Dunn Jr. to Richard Ozell Hearn, Lot 5, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

• Frances G. Gaddis to Courtney E. Ederington and Jay Milton II, Lot 13, South Haven No. 3.

• Vanessa Larosa Chambliss Thomas and Elroy C. Thomas to Johnnie Guinn and Ora Guinn, Lot 54, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 2.

• Hung V. Nguyen and Son T. Nguyen to Douglas P. Jones and Martina Hannaford Jones, Lot 2, Arthur Subdivision.

• Barbara B. Applebaum to Zane Russell and Callie R. Russell, Lot 3, McGee Estates.

• Beaver Company to Pierre Roman Jackson, Part of Lots 217 and 218, Marion Park No. 3- Block B.

• Chilhowie Farm LLC to Tommy Boyanton and Tisha Boyanton, Lot 1, Chilhowie Subdivision Part 1.

• Sharon Louise Malone to Mell Allen Bryant Jr., Lot 18 Deerfield Subdivision.

• Callie A. Rankin Russell to Mariah Dalton and Taylor Pace, Lot 14, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

• FAE 453094R Hodge LLC, to Billy Ray Hodge, Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; and Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Carl Flanders to James P. Flanders and Helen J. Flanders, Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; and Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• James D. Hobson Jr. and Kay V. Hobson to Stephen Austin Golding and Kirsten Tackett Golding, Part of Lot 14, Acadia Ridge.

• Property Pros Investment LLC to Jeronica Jenean Hooper, Lot 102, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

• J&L Properties to Dipen Patel, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East and Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lot 11, Lane Heights Resurvey of Lots 5-17.

• Janie Kavanaugh to Dewayne A. Nevels, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Mary Louise Lynn to Victoria Elaine Lynn, Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Jefferson M. Strong to Dipen Patel, Lot 2 and Part of Lot 3, Hoxie Subdivision.

• Strong Properties LLC to Dipen Patel, Lot 1 and Part of Lot 4, Rigby Subdivision; Lot 10, Wharf & Land Survey; Lot 22, National Park Addition; Lot 25, Springfield; Lot 4, Northview; and Part of Lot 11, James Kiernan.

• Caleb Austin Tillotson and Amber Louise Tillotson to Ann Dow Shurden, Lot 103, Openwood Plantation.

Deeds of Trust

• Leo George Balsamo III and Brittany Dee Balsamo to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 76, Oak Park No. 1.

• William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynn Crozier to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 4, Acadia Ridge.

• Joshua David Sterling to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 28, Fair Hill No. 2.

• Melvin R. Hinson and Ldean Hinson to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

• Gloria W. Brown to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Lot 47, Belle Meade No. 1.

• Mell Allen Bryant Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 18, Deerfield Subdivision.

• Capital Holdings LLC to Hancock Whitney Bank, Part of Lot 4, Jetts Subdivision.

• Neil Andrew Catlett and Amanda Reeder Catlett to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

• Stacy Clark to Regions Bank, Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

• Anne T. Coleman to Trustmark National Bank, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• Connie Shelvy and Willie Shelvy Sr. to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 24, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

• Carl Defrance Sr. and Delores A. Defrance to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Part of Klot 44, Freetown Subdivision.

• Courtney E. Ederington and Jay Middleton II to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 13, South Haven No. 3.

• Melodie Yvonne Fisher to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Lot 20, Quarters Subdivision Part 1.

• William Vollor Halpin Sr. to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Block 28, Part of Lot 18, Vicksburg Proper Lots 1-65.

• Jeremy Ferguson to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 4, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

• Linda Kelly to First Home Bank, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• Larry Legwin Graham and Cynthia Rouse Graham to Home Bank N.A., Section 18,Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

• Johnnie Gunn and Ora Gunn to Vanessa Chambliss Thomas and Elroy C. Thomas, Lot 54, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 2.

• Dana Daigre Hamilton and Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Trustmark National Bank, Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Susie S. Hubbard to First Mortgage Corp., Lot 115, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

• Xue Qing Zhang and Jinhua Jiang to Property 1 Bank, Lot 119, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

• Kristin V. Johnson and Joseph Allen Johnson to Quicken Loans Inc., Part of Lot 16, Brookwood Place.

• Sengrid J. Jones to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 127, Greenbrier Subdivision.

• James Noel Machost and Marianne Machost to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 29, Shoreline Estates.

• David W. Mockbee II and Becky Mockbee to Mortgage Research Center, Lot H, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 1 Resurvey.

• Joshua R. Owen to Navy Federal Credit Union, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• David R. Rorick and Beth A. Palmer to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lots 16, 17, Baum Subdivision.

• William R. Pitts and Katherine W. Pitts to Riverhills Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, and Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Eddie D. Shiers and Melissa R. Shiers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 19, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

• Ann Dow Shurden to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 103, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

• Jonathan J. Bardwell to Nationstar Mortgage, Section 3, Township 17 North,Range 2 East.

• Melanie Bates and Christopher Bates to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 232, Oak Park No. 5.

• Tommy Boyanton and Tisha Boyanton to Chilhowie Farm LLC, Lot 1, Chilhowie Subdivision Part 1.

• John Gregory Bryan and Demetra Simrall Bryan to Trustmark National Bank, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Christopher Clark to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 15, Belle Meade No. 2.

• Mariah Dalton and Taylor Pace to Fairway Independent Mortgage Co., Lot 14, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

• William F. Dickerson and Lindsey K. Theobald to Freedom Mortgage Co., Lot 30, Forrest Cove Part 2.

• Sukhbeer Singh and Mandeep Kaur to Guaranty National Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Roy C. Harris III and Amber R. Harris to Mutual Credit Union, Section 31,Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

• John A. Hennessey and Joy Ann H. Hennessey to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 13 & 14, Glenwood.

• Terry H. Holman to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 238, Oak Park No. 7.

• Jeronica Jenean Hooper to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 102, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

• Pierre Roman Jackson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lots 217, 218.

• Thomas A. Jones and Doris E. Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• L&L Lee Investments LLC to Riverhills Bank, Lot 99,Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part E.

• Russell Mahalitc to Southern Agricultural Credit, Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Section 20,Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• Pamela J. Sharp to Loan Depot, Lot 3, Chambers Street.

• William D. Martin and Evelyn E. Martin to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 12, Lakeland Village Part III.

• Wilton O. Toups and Sheryl L. Toups to New Day Financial LLC, Lots 1 & 10, Lakewood.

• Anthony J. Treloar and Jin Treloar to New Day Financial LLC, Lot 177, Openwood Plantation No. 5.

• Charles Nickles and Marlene Nickles to Quicken Loans, Northern ½ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Melanie H. Phillips to Quicken Loans, Lot 9, East View Subdivision.

• Herbert F. Poole and Jennifer Poole to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 4, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

• Samuel Winchester and Dendria Winchester to Quicken Loans, Lot 129, Warrenton Heights No.2 Part A.

• Callie A. Rankin Russell and Zane A. Russell to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, McGee Estates.

Marriage Licenses

• Jula Deondriaous Jones, 29, Vicksburg, to Tyneshia Nicole Valentine, 26, Vicksburg.

• Leon Felix, 69, Vicksburg, to Cutrina Wright, 41, Vicksburg.

• Sanquan Dontrae Portis, 26, Vicksburg, to Jessica Latrese Nelson, 31, Vicksburg.

• Phillip M. Williams, 31, Vicksburg, to Lacie Leanna Rubio, 28, Vicksburg.

• William Carey Bagby, 33, Vicksburg, to Kelcy Michelle Buell, 27, Vicksburg.

• Justin Glen Mills, 29, Vicksburg, to Brittany Sere Holman, 28, Vicksburg.

• Mark Allen Riddle, 47, Vicksburg, to Marsha Lee Jeffers, 50, Vicksburg.

