March 29, 2021

  • 59°

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

By Tim Reeves

Published 5:04 am Monday, March 29, 2021

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between March 8 and March 22.

 

Warranty Deeds

Kofi Apenyo to Sengrid J. Jones, 127, Greenbrier Subdivision.

Lee A. Armistead and Winter L. (Alexander) Armistead to Carl Defrance Sr. and Delores A. Defrance, Part of Lot 44, Freetown.

Suzette B. Bettencourt to Joshua R. Owen, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Cary L. Garland and Linda K. Cary to Gloria W. Brown, Lot 67, Belle Meade No. 1.

Sharon Louise Malone to Mell Allen Bryant Jr., Lot 18, Deerfield Subdivision.

Malone Buchanan and Sandra F. Buchanan to Stacy A. Clark, Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

TRIPA LLC to C&M REI LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Rangr 3 East.

Shirley Heath and Lisa T. Tabor to C&M REI LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 9 Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. Part of Lot 14, Vicks Subdivision Recent and Part of Lot 21, Floyd & Evans.

James W. Grigsby Jr. to Neil Andrews Catlett Jr. and Amanda Reeder Catlett, Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

David Jerrett and Elizabeth Jerrett to Ann T. Coleman, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

Shelby P. Conerly and Debra H. Conerly to Connie Shelvy and Willie Shelvy Sr., Lot 24, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

Barry W. Palmertee and Andrea B. Palmertree to William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynne Crozier, Lot 4, Acadia Ridge.

Janice Elaine Darby and Sandra Kay Tyler to Michael Todd Montpilier, Lot 4, Mount Alban Heights.

Michael E. Dunn Jr. to Richard Ozell Hearn, Lot 5, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

Frances G. Gaddis to Courtney E. Ederington and Jay Milton II, Lot 13, South Haven No. 3.

Vanessa Larosa Chambliss Thomas and Elroy C. Thomas to Johnnie Guinn and Ora Guinn, Lot 54, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 2.

Hung V. Nguyen and Son T. Nguyen to Douglas P. Jones and Martina Hannaford Jones, Lot 2, Arthur Subdivision.

Barbara B. Applebaum to Zane Russell and Callie R. Russell, Lot 3, McGee Estates.

Beaver Company to Pierre Roman Jackson, Part of Lots 217 and 218, Marion Park No. 3- Block B.

Chilhowie Farm LLC to Tommy Boyanton and Tisha Boyanton, Lot 1, Chilhowie Subdivision Part 1.

Sharon Louise Malone to Mell Allen Bryant Jr., Lot 18 Deerfield Subdivision.

Callie A. Rankin Russell to Mariah Dalton and Taylor Pace, Lot 14, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

FAE 453094R Hodge LLC, to Billy Ray Hodge, Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; and Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Carl Flanders to James P. Flanders and Helen J. Flanders, Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; and Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

James D. Hobson Jr. and Kay V. Hobson to Stephen Austin Golding and Kirsten Tackett Golding, Part of Lot 14, Acadia Ridge.

Property Pros Investment LLC to Jeronica Jenean Hooper, Lot 102, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

J&L Properties to Dipen Patel, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East and Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lot 11, Lane Heights Resurvey of Lots 5-17.

Janie Kavanaugh to Dewayne A. Nevels, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Mary Louise Lynn to Victoria Elaine Lynn, Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Jefferson M. Strong to Dipen Patel, Lot 2 and Part of Lot 3, Hoxie Subdivision.

Strong Properties LLC to Dipen Patel, Lot 1 and Part of Lot 4, Rigby Subdivision; Lot 10, Wharf & Land Survey; Lot 22, National Park Addition; Lot 25, Springfield; Lot 4, Northview; and Part of Lot 11, James Kiernan.

Caleb Austin Tillotson and Amber Louise Tillotson to Ann Dow Shurden, Lot 103, Openwood Plantation.

 

Deeds of Trust

Leo George Balsamo III and Brittany Dee Balsamo to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 76, Oak Park No. 1.

William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynn Crozier to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 4, Acadia Ridge.

Joshua David Sterling to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 28, Fair Hill No. 2.

Melvin R. Hinson and Ldean Hinson to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

Gloria W. Brown to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Lot 47, Belle Meade No. 1.

Mell Allen Bryant Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 18, Deerfield Subdivision.

Capital Holdings LLC to Hancock Whitney Bank, Part of Lot 4, Jetts Subdivision.

Neil Andrew Catlett and Amanda Reeder Catlett to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

Stacy Clark to Regions Bank, Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

Anne T. Coleman to Trustmark National Bank, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

Connie Shelvy and Willie Shelvy Sr. to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 24, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

Carl Defrance Sr. and Delores A. Defrance to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Part of Klot 44, Freetown Subdivision.

Courtney E. Ederington and Jay Middleton II to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 13, South Haven No. 3.

Melodie Yvonne Fisher to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Lot 20, Quarters Subdivision Part 1.

William Vollor Halpin Sr. to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Block 28, Part of Lot 18, Vicksburg Proper Lots 1-65.

Jeremy Ferguson to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 4, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

Linda Kelly to First Home Bank, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

Larry Legwin Graham and Cynthia Rouse Graham to Home Bank N.A., Section 18,Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

Johnnie Gunn and Ora Gunn to Vanessa Chambliss Thomas and Elroy C. Thomas, Lot 54, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 2.

Dana Daigre Hamilton and Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Trustmark National Bank, Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Susie S. Hubbard to First Mortgage Corp., Lot 115, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Xue Qing Zhang and Jinhua Jiang to Property 1 Bank, Lot 119, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

Kristin V. Johnson and Joseph Allen Johnson to Quicken Loans Inc., Part of Lot 16, Brookwood Place.

Sengrid J. Jones to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 127, Greenbrier Subdivision.

James Noel Machost and Marianne Machost to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 29, Shoreline Estates.

David W. Mockbee II and Becky Mockbee to Mortgage Research Center, Lot H, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 1 Resurvey.

Joshua R. Owen to Navy Federal Credit Union, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

David R. Rorick and Beth A. Palmer to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lots 16, 17, Baum Subdivision.

William R. Pitts and Katherine W. Pitts to Riverhills Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, and Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Eddie D. Shiers and Melissa R. Shiers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 19, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

Ann Dow Shurden to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 103, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Jonathan J. Bardwell to Nationstar Mortgage, Section 3, Township 17 North,Range 2 East.

Melanie Bates and Christopher Bates to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 232, Oak Park No. 5.

Tommy Boyanton and Tisha Boyanton to Chilhowie Farm LLC, Lot 1, Chilhowie Subdivision Part 1.

John Gregory Bryan and Demetra Simrall Bryan to Trustmark National Bank, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Christopher Clark to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 15, Belle Meade No. 2.

Mariah Dalton and Taylor Pace to Fairway Independent Mortgage Co., Lot 14, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

William F. Dickerson and Lindsey K. Theobald to Freedom Mortgage Co., Lot 30, Forrest Cove Part 2.

Sukhbeer Singh and Mandeep Kaur to Guaranty National Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Roy C. Harris III and Amber R. Harris to Mutual Credit Union, Section 31,Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

John A. Hennessey and Joy Ann H. Hennessey to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 13 & 14, Glenwood.

Terry H. Holman to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 238, Oak Park No. 7.

Jeronica Jenean Hooper to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 102, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

Pierre Roman Jackson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lots 217, 218.

Thomas A. Jones and Doris E. Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

L&L Lee Investments LLC to Riverhills Bank, Lot 99,Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part E.

Russell Mahalitc to Southern Agricultural Credit, Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East and Section 20,Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

Pamela J. Sharp to Loan Depot, Lot 3, Chambers Street.

William D. Martin and Evelyn E. Martin to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 12, Lakeland Village Part III.

Wilton O. Toups and Sheryl L. Toups to New Day Financial LLC, Lots 1 & 10, Lakewood.

Anthony J. Treloar and Jin Treloar to New Day Financial LLC, Lot 177, Openwood Plantation No. 5.

Charles Nickles and Marlene Nickles to Quicken Loans, Northern ½ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Melanie H. Phillips to Quicken Loans, Lot 9, East View Subdivision.

Herbert F. Poole and Jennifer Poole to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 4, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

Samuel Winchester and Dendria Winchester to Quicken Loans, Lot 129, Warrenton Heights No.2 Part A.

Callie A. Rankin Russell and Zane A. Russell to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, McGee Estates.

 

Marriage Licenses

Jula Deondriaous Jones, 29, Vicksburg, to Tyneshia Nicole Valentine, 26, Vicksburg.

Leon Felix, 69, Vicksburg, to Cutrina Wright, 41, Vicksburg.

Sanquan Dontrae Portis, 26, Vicksburg, to Jessica Latrese Nelson, 31, Vicksburg.

Phillip M. Williams, 31, Vicksburg, to Lacie Leanna Rubio, 28, Vicksburg.

William Carey Bagby, 33, Vicksburg, to Kelcy Michelle Buell, 27, Vicksburg.

Justin Glen Mills, 29, Vicksburg, to Brittany Sere Holman, 28, Vicksburg.

Mark Allen Riddle, 47, Vicksburg, to Marsha Lee Jeffers, 50, Vicksburg.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Which candidate do you support in the Democratic primary for mayor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles