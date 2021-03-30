Catherine Elizabeth Barlow passed away at age 87 in her Vicksburg home surrounded by family on March 28, 2021.

Mrs. Barlow was born on March 16, 1934, in Vicksburg to Louis A. Baker Sr. and Catherine D. Baker.

Catherine graduated from Carr Central High School. After graduating, she married her late husband, James M. Barlow, on Nov. 7, 1953. Mrs. Barlow was an avid history buff, coin collector and true crime fan. She was well-known for lining her walls with pictures taken of family and friends. Mrs. Barlow was a lifetime member of the Assembly of God Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; her brother, Louis A. “Buddy” Baker Jr.; her sister, Betty Jean Redwine; and nephews, Rolli and Louis Redwine.

Catherine is survived by her sister, Bonnie Holder (Jerry); her daughters, Cathy Bender (Pat) and Vickie Ogle (Harry); her son, James T. Barlow Sr.; her niece, Becky Joles; her grandchildren, Jennifer King (Tommy), Patrick Bender, James “Jay” T. Barlow (Laura), Daniel Ogle, Elizabeth Ogle; her great-grandchildren, Jamie King, Alea King, Hannah King, and Noah Barlow; and great-great-grandson, Landon Carpenter; along with her fur baby, Bella the dog.

Pallbearers will be family members, Jimmy Barlow, Jay Barlow, Pat Bender, Patrick Bender, Harry Ogle and Daniel Ogle; and friends, Mark McKay, William Doris, Willie Owen, Glen Kittrell, Glen Allen Kittrell, Larry Burrough, Greg Pickering and Keith Pickering.

The family would like to thank St. Dominic’s Hospital, Encompass Healthcare and employees, Katrina and Jennifer for all their excellent care and compassion with Mrs. Barlow.

Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society and the Humane Society of Vicksburg.

The funeral will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg, MS.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.