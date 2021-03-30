Clinton rolls past Vikings in Region 4-6A opener

Warren Central started the second half of its baseball season Monday, but it didn’t go much better than the first.

Jack Collins doubled twice, drove in one run and scored two, and Tyler Janos went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored as Clinton beat Warren Central 13-3 in the MHSAA Region 4-6A opener for both teams.

Clinton (5-10, 1-0 Region 4-6A) scored seven runs in the first two innings and added to its lead in every inning of the mercy rule-shortened game. Grant Holmes hit a two-run double in the first inning, while Janos singled in two runs and scored on a double by Collins in the second to make it 6-0.

Holmes finished with four RBIs.

All three of Warren Central’s runs came on a home run by Braxton McCurley in the third inning. McCurley’s third home run of the season cut the deficit to 7-3, but the Vikings (3-11, 0-1) did not get another hit and only had one base runner the rest of the game.

Clinton, meanwhile, scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to finish it early.

Cole Manuel pitched a five-inning complete game for Clinton. he allowed two hits and two walks and struck out three.

Warren Central and Clinton will play twice more this week — Thursday at 7 p.m. at Warren Central, and Friday at 7 p.m. at Clinton.