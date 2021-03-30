Douglas C. Jeter Sr., born on July 16, 1940, died on March 30, 2021, at the age of 80.

He retired from International Paper after more than 37 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Wanda J. Jeter; and his parents, Herbert C. Jeter and Jewell Jeter Deason.

He is survived by his three children, Doug Jeter and his wife Debbie, Vicky Johnston and her husband Jimmy, and Keith Jeter and his wife Melissa; his sisters, LaJaynees deRatt and Ruby Smeltzer; grandchildren, Corey Bryant (Heather), Ashley Coomes (Michael), Baylee Rowland (Hunter), Carlton Jeter, Evan Jeter and Will Jeter; and his great-grandchildren, Cohen Coomes, Callen Coomes, Jake Bryant, McKayla Quinton and Hagen Quinton.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Keith Jeter will officiate the service.

Pallbearers will be Corey Bryant, Carlton Jeter, Will Jeter, Evan Jeter, Michael Coomes and Hunter Roland. Honorary pallbearer will be Bruce Smith.