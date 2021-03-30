March 30, 2021

  • 73°

Emergency units responding to accident on U.S. 61 South

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Emergency medical personnel with the Vicksburg Fire Department and units with the Vicksburg Police Department are responding to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 61 South near Wilbert Lane.

Early reports are that the vehicle involved is hanging over a vehicle and that an occupant — a pregnant woman — is trapped in the vehicle

The Vicksburg Post has a reporter en route and will provide updates shortly.

Print Article