Vicksburg native among those inducted into Hinds’ Phi Theta Kappa

JACKSON – The Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds Community College held a drive-through ceremony March 26 at the Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center to induct new members for the spring 2021 semester.

Among those inducted was Brooklyn Richards, of Vicksburg.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours. There are more than 1,285 Phi Theta Kappa chapters throughout the United States and abroad.