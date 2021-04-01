On Monday, March 29, 2021, George Rea Carr, loving son, husband, father, “Papa”, esteemed businessman and community leader went to be with Jesus after a brave, hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

George was born on Oct. 12, 1955, in Nashville, Tenn. to Phillip Rea Carr and Neada Carr. George graduated from Cheatham County High School. He received a political science degree from David Lipscomb University in Nashville. George married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Balthrop, on Aug. 18, 1978. Married for 42 years, George and Debbie raised two children, Brandon Carr and Heather (Carr) Gibson.

In 1989, George bought Heritage Motors, now known as George Carr Buick Cadillac GMC, and moved his family from Nashville, Tenn. to Vicksburg. George quickly became a pillar of the community. George was a humble man with a huge heart. He supported many local charities within the community. He was an active supporter of youth league sports, an active member of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club for 32 years where he served as president in 2005, and a sponsor of the Miss Mississippi Pageant for over 30 years.

To know George Carr was to love him. He loved life and lived it to the fullest! He was always up for an adventure and boy did he have some adventures to tell about. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, biking, flying and all things adventurous. The thing he loved most in the world was spending time with his family, especially his wife Debbie. They were his world and he was theirs. The void that exists due to the loss of this incredible, humble, kind man is unimaginable but we are forever thankful for the time God shared him with us.

George was a man of faith and if there was one thing he would want you to know it would be that his salvation was secure in Christ Jesus. “A man of integrity walks securely.” Proverbs 10:9 and George was surely a man of integrity. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, and he kept the faith. There is no doubt in our mind that these are the words George Carr heard when he entered heaven’s gates on Monday, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

George is survived and forever loved and cherished by his family: parents, Rea and Neada Carr; wife, Debbie Carr; children, Brandon and Julie (Holliday) Carr and Heather (Carr) and Brian Gibson; grandchildren, Halle, Bella and Liam Gibson, Presley and Clayton Carr; siblings, Mary (Carr) Castleman, Tony Carr, Eve (Carr) and Wayne Helm, Chris and Joanne Carr, Andrew Carr, Stephen and Beth Carr and Nathan and Michelle Carr.

Due to the concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a visitation. There will be a celebration of life service at Crossway Church, 1825 US-61, Vicksburg, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Pallbearers include Tony Carr, Chris Carr, Andrew Carr, Stephen Carr, Nathan Carr, Preston Balthrop, Zach Balthrop, Timmy Balthrop and Ronnie Balthrop. Honorary pallbearers are employees of George Carr Buick Cadillac GMC

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 401, Vicksburg, MS 39181 or the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society, 6600 Hwy 61 South, Vicksburg, MS 39180.

The family is forever grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support in many heart-felt forms during this time. This Easter season we are especially thankful for the cross. It is because of the hope of the cross that we will see George again.