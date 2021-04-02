April 2, 2021

  • 45°

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

By Staff Reports

Published 6:11 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between March 22 and March 29.

 

Warranty Deeds

Thomas A. Adcock and Patricia R. Adcock to Barbara G. Cothran, Lot 5 and Part of Lot 5A, Fair Hill No. 1.

F & W Corp. to Asam Hotels Inc., Lots 1-15, Fairways Subdivision Part 1.

Marsha G. Delaune Barber, Trustee, and Marsha G. Delaune Barber Revocable Living Trust to Luke Scott and Emily Barnette, Lot 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Bat Investments LLC to Shane Bobbitt Sr., Part of Lot 55, Wharf & Land Original Survey.

Catherine Marlene Langston Caston to Wendell Perkins and Willette M. Bryant-Freeman, Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Gilmore G. Martin, Linda Martin and Shelby Martin Burr to Maynord Land Co. LLC, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

James Corey Jeffers to Harley H. Caldwell, Part of Lot 1, Springfield.

James E. Harper Estate to Garland L. Cary and Linda K. Cary, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Timber Ridge Apartments II to CGMS LLC, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

CJC Jones Property Management to Gary L. Williams and Cynthia Williams, Lot 3, Oak Park No. 1.

Stephen P. Clifton and Lindy R. Clifton to Laura Ramirat Sioco and John Hiram Kinney, Lot 306, Oak Park No. 4.

Richard Cowart Inc. to Tod O. Dorbeck and Janet G. Dorbeck, Lot 50, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1.

Thelma Williams Donerson to Larry Donerson, Lots 120 and 121 Hawley Subdivision.

Tod O. Dorbeck and Janet G. Dorbeck to Caleb Austin Tillotson and Amber Louise Tillotson, Lot 22, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

JCL Investment Properties LLC to Albert J. Dornbusch III, Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Joseph D. Hale and Joycelyn B. Hale to Cynthia Duncan and Donald Duncan, Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

William C. Fryer and Mailis M. Lukkaroinen to William C. Freyer and Mailis M. Lukkaroinen, Lots 127 and 128, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

Clarence D. Garrick and Kathy C. Garrick to Cristin Windham Robison and Dustin Tyler Robison, Lot 86 Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.

John Hennessey to Erma Ross, Lot 120, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

Andrew L. Wright to Susan D. Sanders and Kristen N. Hollowell, Section 40, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Ronald D. Taylor to Edward Lee Huell Jr., Lot 13, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

Bryce Winder to William Lewis, Lot 12, Bellaire Subdivision.

Randy (William) McAffrey to Randy McAffrey and Penny McAffrey, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Mary Sue Rowlett to Donald W. Rowland Sr., Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Willie R. Woodrick Jr. and Andrea S. Woodrick to Lauchlyn Emfinger Stockstill and Tyler Blalock Stockstill, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Warren County Habitat for Humanity to Kyle Bennett Washington, Lot 4, Meadowvale Resurvey Blocks 2-7.

 

Deeds of Trust

Amber Lee Russell and Lee Matthew to American Internet Mortgage Inc., Section 41, Township 13 North, Range 4 East.

Jeffrey Ward Azlin and Natalie Miller Azlin to Trustmark National Bank, Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 3 East, and Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Giovanni Baldizon and Christie Baldizon and Mutual Credit Union, Lot 34, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

Edward Lee Huell Jr. to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 13, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

Eustace Conway III and Kathryn S. Conway to BancorpSouth Bank, Lots 15 and 16, Audubon Hills.

Saundra G. Gray to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 4, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Shane Bobbitt Sr. to Liberty Bank and Trust, Part of Lot, 55, Wharf & Land Original Survey.

Wendell Perkins and Willette M. Bryant-Freeman to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Garland L. Cary and Linda K. Cary to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Monte Causey and Louann Causey to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 6, Hillcrest No. 1.

Barbara G. Cothran to Liberty Bank and Trust, Lot 5 and Lot 5A, Fair Hill No. 1.

Dennis M. Coulter and Jennifer A. Coulter to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 4, National Park Addition.

Katrina Davenport and Max Davenport to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 1, National Park Addition.

Tod O. Dorbeck and Janet Gamble Dorbeck to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 50, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.

Cynthia Duncan and Donald Duncan to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

Lauchlyn E. Stockstill and Tyler Blalock Stockstill to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Laura Ramirat Sioco and John Hiram Kinney to Fidelity Bank, Lot 306, Oak Park No. 6.

Amber Tillotson and Caleb Austin Tillotson to Fidelity Bank, Lot 22, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

Jessica D. Manuel to First (The), Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

William Lescallette and Grace Lescallette to Freedom Mortgage Corp., Lot 58, Willow Creek No. 3.

Bryan S. Green and Yana L. Green to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Francis Harris to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 36, Greenbrier Subdivision.

Tyron Harris to Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Part of the Southwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Michael L. Henry to Mutual Credit Union, Section 17, Township 7 North, Range 4 East.

Kyle Bennett to Home Bank, Lot 4, Meadowvale Resurvey Blocks 2-7.

Gloria W. Jackson and Guy Harrison Martin to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 10, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

Thomas W. Kirklin and Paige S. Kirklin to Mutual Credit Union, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

William Lewis to Neighbors Bank, Lot 12, Bellaire Subdivision.

Maynord Land Co. LLC to Riverhills Bank, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Emily S. McHan and Thomas B. McHan to River Hills Bank, Lot 89, Dogwood Estates Part 1-B.

Gregory A. Mitchell and Pamela A. Mitchell to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Norman L. Warren to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 38, Sky Wood No. 2.

Alvin R. Sellers and Brenda H. Sellers to Mutual Credit Union, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Michael Edward Parker II to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Erma Ross to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 120, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

Scott Partridge and Peggy Partridge to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 19, Deerfield Subdivision.

Walker F. Reynolds and Amber Reynolds to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 29, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

Roger Dale Warren Jr. and Brenda Warren to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Gary L. Williams and Cynthia A. Williams to Riverhills Bank, Lot 3, Oak Park No. 1.

Cristin Windham Robison and Dustin Tyler Robison to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 86, Dogwood Estates Part 1-B.

 

Marriage Licenses

Russell Markeith Dorsey, 34, Vicksburg, to Courtney Magan Dillard, 30, Vicksburg.

Michael Anthony Gaines, 61, Vicksburg, to Johnnie Esther Jackson, 61,Vicksburg.

James Marshall McKee, 22, Clinton, to Meghan Marie Bunch, 24, Vicksburg.

Mark Murray Neilson, 38, Vicksburg, to Mary Angela Lovins, 48, Vicksburg.

Joseph Lamar Craig, 34, Tracie Sue Green, 49, Vicksburg.

William Edward Massey, 25, Vicksburg, to Tristin Gabrielle Ross, 23, Vicksburg.

Gene Autry Bradford, 49, Jackson, to Furlinda Dinessa Travis, 50, Forest.

Antoine Lamond Walker, 50, Port Gibson, to Shequita Necole Evans, 34, Vicksburg.

