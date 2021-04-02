Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between March 22 and March 29.

Warranty Deeds

• Thomas A. Adcock and Patricia R. Adcock to Barbara G. Cothran, Lot 5 and Part of Lot 5A, Fair Hill No. 1.

• F & W Corp. to Asam Hotels Inc., Lots 1-15, Fairways Subdivision Part 1.

• Marsha G. Delaune Barber, Trustee, and Marsha G. Delaune Barber Revocable Living Trust to Luke Scott and Emily Barnette, Lot 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

• Bat Investments LLC to Shane Bobbitt Sr., Part of Lot 55, Wharf & Land Original Survey.

• Catherine Marlene Langston Caston to Wendell Perkins and Willette M. Bryant-Freeman, Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Gilmore G. Martin, Linda Martin and Shelby Martin Burr to Maynord Land Co. LLC, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• James Corey Jeffers to Harley H. Caldwell, Part of Lot 1, Springfield.

• James E. Harper Estate to Garland L. Cary and Linda K. Cary, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Timber Ridge Apartments II to CGMS LLC, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• CJC Jones Property Management to Gary L. Williams and Cynthia Williams, Lot 3, Oak Park No. 1.

• Stephen P. Clifton and Lindy R. Clifton to Laura Ramirat Sioco and John Hiram Kinney, Lot 306, Oak Park No. 4.

• Richard Cowart Inc. to Tod O. Dorbeck and Janet G. Dorbeck, Lot 50, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1.

• Thelma Williams Donerson to Larry Donerson, Lots 120 and 121 Hawley Subdivision.

• Tod O. Dorbeck and Janet G. Dorbeck to Caleb Austin Tillotson and Amber Louise Tillotson, Lot 22, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

• JCL Investment Properties LLC to Albert J. Dornbusch III, Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Joseph D. Hale and Joycelyn B. Hale to Cynthia Duncan and Donald Duncan, Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

• William C. Fryer and Mailis M. Lukkaroinen to William C. Freyer and Mailis M. Lukkaroinen, Lots 127 and 128, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

• Clarence D. Garrick and Kathy C. Garrick to Cristin Windham Robison and Dustin Tyler Robison, Lot 86 Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-B.

• John Hennessey to Erma Ross, Lot 120, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

• Andrew L. Wright to Susan D. Sanders and Kristen N. Hollowell, Section 40, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Ronald D. Taylor to Edward Lee Huell Jr., Lot 13, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

• Bryce Winder to William Lewis, Lot 12, Bellaire Subdivision.

• Randy (William) McAffrey to Randy McAffrey and Penny McAffrey, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Mary Sue Rowlett to Donald W. Rowland Sr., Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Willie R. Woodrick Jr. and Andrea S. Woodrick to Lauchlyn Emfinger Stockstill and Tyler Blalock Stockstill, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Warren County Habitat for Humanity to Kyle Bennett Washington, Lot 4, Meadowvale Resurvey Blocks 2-7.

Deeds of Trust

• Amber Lee Russell and Lee Matthew to American Internet Mortgage Inc., Section 41, Township 13 North, Range 4 East.

• Jeffrey Ward Azlin and Natalie Miller Azlin to Trustmark National Bank, Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 3 East, and Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Giovanni Baldizon and Christie Baldizon and Mutual Credit Union, Lot 34, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

• Edward Lee Huell Jr. to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 13, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

• Eustace Conway III and Kathryn S. Conway to BancorpSouth Bank, Lots 15 and 16, Audubon Hills.

• Saundra G. Gray to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 4, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

• Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

• Shane Bobbitt Sr. to Liberty Bank and Trust, Part of Lot, 55, Wharf & Land Original Survey.

• Wendell Perkins and Willette M. Bryant-Freeman to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Garland L. Cary and Linda K. Cary to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Monte Causey and Louann Causey to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 6, Hillcrest No. 1.

• Barbara G. Cothran to Liberty Bank and Trust, Lot 5 and Lot 5A, Fair Hill No. 1.

• Dennis M. Coulter and Jennifer A. Coulter to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 4, National Park Addition.

• Katrina Davenport and Max Davenport to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 1, National Park Addition.

• Tod O. Dorbeck and Janet Gamble Dorbeck to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 50, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.

• Cynthia Duncan and Donald Duncan to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

• Lauchlyn E. Stockstill and Tyler Blalock Stockstill to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Laura Ramirat Sioco and John Hiram Kinney to Fidelity Bank, Lot 306, Oak Park No. 6.

• Amber Tillotson and Caleb Austin Tillotson to Fidelity Bank, Lot 22, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

• Jessica D. Manuel to First (The), Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• William Lescallette and Grace Lescallette to Freedom Mortgage Corp., Lot 58, Willow Creek No. 3.

• Bryan S. Green and Yana L. Green to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Francis Harris to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 36, Greenbrier Subdivision.

• Tyron Harris to Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Part of the Southwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Michael L. Henry to Mutual Credit Union, Section 17, Township 7 North, Range 4 East.

• Kyle Bennett to Home Bank, Lot 4, Meadowvale Resurvey Blocks 2-7.

• Gloria W. Jackson and Guy Harrison Martin to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 10, Cynthia Heights Subdivision.

• Thomas W. Kirklin and Paige S. Kirklin to Mutual Credit Union, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• William Lewis to Neighbors Bank, Lot 12, Bellaire Subdivision.

• Maynord Land Co. LLC to Riverhills Bank, Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Emily S. McHan and Thomas B. McHan to River Hills Bank, Lot 89, Dogwood Estates Part 1-B.

• Gregory A. Mitchell and Pamela A. Mitchell to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Norman L. Warren to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 38, Sky Wood No. 2.

• Alvin R. Sellers and Brenda H. Sellers to Mutual Credit Union, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Michael Edward Parker II to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Erma Ross to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 120, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

• Scott Partridge and Peggy Partridge to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 19, Deerfield Subdivision.

• Walker F. Reynolds and Amber Reynolds to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 29, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

• Roger Dale Warren Jr. and Brenda Warren to Quicken Loans Inc., Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Gary L. Williams and Cynthia A. Williams to Riverhills Bank, Lot 3, Oak Park No. 1.

• Cristin Windham Robison and Dustin Tyler Robison to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 86, Dogwood Estates Part 1-B.

Marriage Licenses

• Russell Markeith Dorsey, 34, Vicksburg, to Courtney Magan Dillard, 30, Vicksburg.

• Michael Anthony Gaines, 61, Vicksburg, to Johnnie Esther Jackson, 61,Vicksburg.

• James Marshall McKee, 22, Clinton, to Meghan Marie Bunch, 24, Vicksburg.

• Mark Murray Neilson, 38, Vicksburg, to Mary Angela Lovins, 48, Vicksburg.

• Joseph Lamar Craig, 34, Tracie Sue Green, 49, Vicksburg.

• William Edward Massey, 25, Vicksburg, to Tristin Gabrielle Ross, 23, Vicksburg.

• Gene Autry Bradford, 49, Jackson, to Furlinda Dinessa Travis, 50, Forest.

• Antoine Lamond Walker, 50, Port Gibson, to Shequita Necole Evans, 34, Vicksburg.