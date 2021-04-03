April 3, 2021

  • 63°

Easter Bunny continues tour through Vicksburg Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 9:34 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

The Easter Bunny, escorted by members of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, is riding throughout Vicksburg and Warren County Saturday helping little girls and boys prepare for Easter morning this Sunday.

The Easter Bunny’s Saturday schedule, which is listed in the photo accompanying this article, can also be followed along via Facebook live on the Junior Auxiliary’s Facebook page @Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg.

