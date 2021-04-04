April 4, 2021

  • 66°

The 2021 Vicksburg Post All-County Soccer Team

By Staff Reports

Published 11:00 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

Each year, The Vicksburg Post’s sports staff selects the best players in Warren County for its all-county teams in football, basketball, soccer, softball, baseball and track and field. We present to you now the county’s 2021 soccer all-stars. Congratulations to all on a terrific season!

Print Article