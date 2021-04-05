Naoma Irene Nooner Lindsey was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Barney, Ark. to the late Rasco and Ethel Nooner.

After working many years for Ben Pearson, she retired to become a homemaker. She was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church in Shreveport, La.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Lindsey; brothers, Theadus Nooner and R.B. Nooner; and sisters, Leota Clark and Sybil Jones.

Survivors include her daughters, Tressie and Warren Pace and Laura Kay and Keith Hearn, all of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Lindsey Hearn (Aaron) of Panama City, Fla., Kadie Hearn (Cody) of Vicksburg, Lila Hearn (Drew) of Dallas, Will and Kate Pace and Taylor Pace (Mariah) of Vicksburg; five great-grandchildren, Walter Pullen of Panama City, Fla., Addie Rae Grantham, Chandler Grantham, Leben Johnson and Laken Pace of Vicksburg; and her brother R.J. (Marilyn) Nooner of Sheridan, Ark.

A special thanks to Promise, Heritage House Assisted Living and the Vicksburg Convalescent Home and personal sitters, Lakeisha Lisenbee, Veronica Johnson and Tenisha Lisenbee.

Services will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. led by Rev. Tim Brown. Burial to follow at Green Acres Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Warren Pace, Will Pace, Taylor Pace, Jay Lee Hodges, Billy Lindsey and Glynn Nooner.