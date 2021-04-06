Culkin Water District lifts boil water notice
The Culkin Water District announced Tuesday afternoon that the boil water notice put in place Monday following a loss of water pressure has been lifted.
The areas that had been under the boil water notice included:
- 56 block of Boy Scout Road to the 2384 block of Boy Scout Road
- Brandi Lane
- Briana Lane
- Covington Quarters
- 1725 block of Culkin Road to the 3610 block of Culkin Road
- Lexi Lane
- Marion Bragg Drive
- 1000 block of Oak Ridge Road located within Warren County
