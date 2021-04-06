Mayfield will win re-election bid as city’s North Ward alderman

At least one member of the current Board of Mayor and Alderman will return for another term as incumbent North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield is the apparent winner of Tuesday’s primary election.

With all of the precincts reporting, unofficial results show Mayfield bested challenger Alfred Webb by a 792-324 margin.

And given there is no Republican or Independent challenger awaiting Mayfield in June’s general election, Mayfield will hold onto his seat for another term.