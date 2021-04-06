Updated: Vicksburg primary election results coming in

With 10 out of eleven precincts reporting, Shawn Jackson and Troy Kimble appear headed to an April 27 runoff to see who will earn the Democratic Party nomination for mayor.

Thus far, Kimble leads Jackson, 635-622, with former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson third with 386 votes. Currently, Kimble has earned 38.65 percent of the vote compared to Jackson’s 37.86 percent. If neither of the candidates earn 50 percent plus one vote then the top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff on April 27.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for South Ward Alderman, with four precincts reporting, Vickie Bailey has pulled further ahead of T.J. Mayfield, now leading 341-237.

In the race for North Ward Alderman, incumbent Michael Mayfield has won re-election with all six of the precincts in the North Ward already reporting. Mayfield defeated challenger Alfred Webb by a margin of 792-324.