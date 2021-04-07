Crime reports: Two Vicksburg men face felony weapons charges
Two Vicksburg men are facing felony weapons charges following their arrests Wednesday.
Phillip Moore, 38, of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During his initial court appearance Wednesday, Moore received a $30,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter and had his case bound over to the grand jury.
Kenneth Galtney, 18, of Vicksburg, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm Wednesday.
The weapon, an SCCY 9mm handgun, had been reported stolen from a vehicle in December 2020.
During his initial court appearance, Galtney received a $20,000 bond and had his case bound over to the grand jury.
Crime reports: One arrested for stealing vehicle, having it crushed at recycling yard
A car that was left on the side of the road after it was involved in an accident, was stolen... read more