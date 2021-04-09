Graveside services for Annie M. King-Lee will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Kemp Burley officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facial coverings must be worn while inside the building.

Annie M. King-Lee passed away on Tuesday, April 6 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 77. She had worked as a school teacher and bank teller and was a member of Mount Calvary M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Jones; mother, Mary Dillard; and a sister.

She is survived by her two sons, Toma King and Alphounce Williams both of Vicksburg; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.