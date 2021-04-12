April 12, 2021

Christopher Deion Rand, left, is escorted into Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday by Sgt. Claude Billings, center, and Sgt. Bobby Jones, right. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Fatal hit-and-run suspect appears in Vicksburg Municipal Court

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:20 am Monday, April 12, 2021

The man charged with killing a Florence woman as she walked along U.S. 61 South early Friday in a fatal hit-and-run near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport made his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday.

Christopher Deion Rand, 25, was arrested Saturday in Claiborne County and charged in the incident that claimed the life of 45-year-old Tanya Hackler of Florence.

Rand is being charged with one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The Vicksburg Post will update this story once the details of Rand’s bond — if any — are announced by the court.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Saturday that Rand was taken into custody shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Claiborne County. According to a department release, Rand was arrested without incident at a home in Claiborne County by officers with the Port Gibson Police Department and deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday, and for much of the day, officials searched for a Nissan Titan truck that was involved in the accident. At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the 2010 dark gray truck that Rand was reportedly driving was found abandoned in the rear of the parking lot at the Dixiana Motel, 4041 Washington St.

