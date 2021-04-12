April 12, 2021

  • 82°
Fire leaps from the engine compartment of a vehicle parked near the McDonald's location on Clay Street Monday. Firefighters with Ladder 3 responded to extinguish the fire. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Fire department responds to vehicle fire at McDonald’s

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:22 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Operations at the McDonald’s location on Clay Street were briefly suspended Monday as emergency units responded to a vehicle fire in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Vicksburg Fire Department was dispatched to the fire that had engulfed a 2004 Mitsubishi Gallant. No one was injured.

The initial call came in at 11:12 a.m., with Ladder 3 arriving on the scene at 11:17 a.m.

The crew from Ladder 3 responded and extinguished the blaze that reportedly began in the vehicle’s engine compartment before moving to the rest of the vehicle. Deputy Chief Trey Martin and Rescue also responded. Martin was in the area at the time the call went out and arrived moments before Ladder 3 did.

The damage was limited to the vehicle itself and at no time threatened any other vehicles or the building.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article