City’s animal shelter closes temporarily for ‘parvo quarantine’

The City of Vicksburg’s animal shelter will not accept any donated animals no allow any adoptions due to a need to quarantine the animals.

Shelter personnel posted on the shelter’s Facebook page said the facility would be closed at least until April 21 for “parvo quarantine.”

The last reported quarantine at the shelter was in May 2019, when the shelter was closed for more than two weeks due to an outbreak of kennel cough. The outbreak also forced the temporary closure of the city’s dog park near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

Parvo, or Canine parvovirus, is one of the most serious viruses dogs can contract, according to a report on PetMD.com. The virus is highly contagious and can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, fever, sepsis and more. But, the virus is very treatable.

According to PetMD.com, while not always fatal, those dogs that do survive “typically die from dehydration or shock.”