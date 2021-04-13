Janice Diane Ferrell passed away on April 11, 2021, at her home. She was 72.

Janice never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She was a good cook and loved animals and taking care of birds. She also loved to hunt and travel. Her greatest joy was going to church and worshiping. When she was no longer able to attend church she watched it on TV. She greatly loved her children, grandchildren and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Gray and Barbara Berniece Goss Gray.

She is survived by her dearly loved husband of 32 years, Cliff Ferrell; daughters, Kimberly Diane McGaha and Lezlie Michelle Cardwell; sister, Karen Ford (Johnny); four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. Bro. Sharpe and George Ameen will officiate the service.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Boggs, J.J. Boggs, Donny Lee, Fred Foster, Ron Branan and Matt Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Brinkley, Jason Greer, Jamie Ogle, Pam Gillis, Johnny Ford, Blake Knighton, Louis Ogle and Joe Ballard.