Mr. Willie Lee Dotson Sr. passed away on April 10, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson. He was 72.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Church Cemetery in Learned, with Rev. Emmitt Pollard Sr. and Rev. Philip Burks officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.