Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Britt lost her four-year battle with ovarian cancer on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the age of 71 in her home surrounded by her family in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, James C. “Joe” Martin and Irene Breland Martin, along with her brother, James Mitchell Martin Sr. and his wife Barbara P. Martin.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Robyn Miller Atkinson of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and her children Reagan Elizabeth and Tyler Austin; and her son, Christopher Ory Miller of West Blocton, Ala. and his children Josh, Tyler, and Jessica; and great-grandson Danny.

Beth was a long-time resident of Redwood before relocating to Tennessee to be closer to her family. She held various positions while living in Warren County; the most notable being the first female elected as Warren County Chancery Clerk. She also enjoyed working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and being the owner of TAB Well Services Inc.

Beth spent many hours enjoying outdoor activities and sports with her grandchildren, Reagan and Tyler.

At her request, she is being cremated and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please make any donations to Redwood Methodist Church, 101 Redwood Road, Redwood, MS 39156, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.