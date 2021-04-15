Fire destroys apartments at Azalea Trace complex

An early morning fire Thursday destroyed two apartments at the Azalea Trace Apartments, 320 Fisher Ferry Road.

The cause of the fire was undetermined at this time.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said the fire occurred about 6:26 a.m. and the first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire coming from two top floor apartments on one end of the complex’s Building No. 7. The occupants of the building managed to get out before firefighters arrived.

“It was fully involved,” Briggs said. “We contained the fire to those two apartments.”

He said firefighters checked the ceiling of an adjacent apartment, adding it had smoke damage. The other top floor apartments were not damaged, he said, and the apartments on the lower level had water damage from the fire.

Briggs said the Red Cross was called to help with people displaced by the fire.

Fisher Ferry, Bovina, Culkin and Northeast firefighters and the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

