Vicksburg’s Brown reappointed to Mississippi State Personnel Board

JACKSON — The Senate has confirmed Gov. Tate Reeves’s reappointment of Donald Brown of Vicksburg to the Mississippi State Personnel Board to serve as an at-large member for a five-year term effective immediately.

Brown currently serves as chairman of the board. He is the deputy executive director of Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health and has worked with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and the Vicksburg Early Education Center.

Brown is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and currently serves as president of the Rotary Club of Vicksburg.

He and his family attend Mount Zion No. 1 M.B. Church of Vicksburg.