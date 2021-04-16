Grammar Street home engulfed in blaze
Multiple units with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a fully-involved house fire Friday afternoon on Grammar Street.
The home, located on the narrow, dead-end portion of Grammar Street, had smoke and flames leaping from windows by the time units arrived.
Some trucks were unable to make it around a tight turn and narrow corners, requiring waterlines to be run down the street to the scene.
No one was injured in the blaze.
You Might Like
Tuition to go up at most Mississippi public universities
JACKSON (AP) — Tuition is increasing at most of Mississippi’s public universities next year. Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning’s Board... read more