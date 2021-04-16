Michael A. Mallory was born Dec. 4, 1943, and died April 12, 2021.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Major James P. Mallory, Elizabeth Mallory Davis and George B. Davis; nephew Miles Mallory; great-niece Ashley L. Ogren; and great-nephew Joshua Adam Morgan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Vivian H. Mallory; children, Beth M. (Mark) Garcia, Kelly M. (Patrick) Leonard, Michael A.D. (Carly) Mallory, Leah M. Mallory (Steve); grandchildren, Mallory J. Leonard, James M. Mallory, Gideon L. Ramirez, Miles P. Leonard and Olivia V. Mallory; siblings, James P. (Sue) Mallory and Bette M. (Gerald) Morgan. Mike was well-loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike thoroughly enjoyed his four-legged friends Missi, Manny, Molly and Gra-c.

Visitation to take place on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128.

Memorial service to be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Bethany Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested all memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.

For those unable to attend the memorial service Bethany Funeral Home is providing a livestream of the service.

Burial at Omaha National Cemetery with full Military Honors.