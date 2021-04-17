Gators win Class 5A state powerlifting championship

JACKSON — Vicksburg High’s powerlifting team flexed its muscle Saturday and walked away with a state championship.

Six of the team’s eight lifters won individual titles, another finished second, and the Gators totaled 49 points to easily claim the MHSAA Class 5A championship.

It is Vicksburg’s third powerlifting state title, along with others won in 2003 and 2006. It is also Vicksburg High’s first team state title in any sport since 2006.

Jaheim Truitt (114 pounds) and Quin Rowan (132) won state titles in their weight classes during Saturday’s morning session.

Two other lightweights, Collin Johnson (132) and Nick Mickey (148) also contributed with fourth- and second-place finishes, respectively.

The Gators had four lifters competing in the heavyweight portion of the meet in the afternoon, and they authored a clean sweep to carry the team across the finish line.

Tommy Curtis III (220 pounds), Jaylen Hicks (242), Matthew Chase (275) and Michael Montgomery Jr. (super heavyweight) all finished first.

Vicksburg’s 49 team points were more than double that of runner-up Lake Cormorant, which had 24.

Also Saturday, Warren Central sophomore Lane Gordon finished third in the 132-pound division during the Class 6A state meet.

Harrison Central’s Artavian Ray totaled 1,300 pounds in the squat, bench press and deadlift to shatter the 132-pound state meet record. Gulfport’s Jaquan Foster had held the record since 2016, when he totaled 1,145 pounds.

That left Gordon and Gulfport’s Malachi Walker competing for second, and Walker edged out Gordon by five pounds, 1,090 to 1,085.

Gordon totaled a personal-best 450 pounds on the squat and 225 on the bench press, and then deadlifted 405. Walker deadlifted 435 pounds on his final attempt to just barely squeak past Gordon and into second place.

“Lane missed his first bench attempt on an uneven lockout, so we had to redo it. That only left us with two deadlifts. That hurt. It gave the Gulfport kid the advantage, and he just had a better deadlift,” Warren Central coach Chad McMullin said.