Mrs. Delores Ann Rippy, a resident of Prattville, Ala., was born in Ohio on Dec. 15, 1941, and passed away at her daughter’s home in Wetumpka, Ala. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Rippy is survived by her children, Jennifer (Ken) Sweatman, and Randy (Doris) Rippy; siblings, Gerald Harvey, Gregory (Eileen) Harvey, and Patricia (David) Conrad; and her little “baby” dog, Trixie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Rippy; and sister, Janet Frey; along with her parents, James and Alberta Harvey.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1 p.m.at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 511 N. Memorial Dr., Prattville, AL 36067

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Humane Society of Elmore County or Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Prattville.