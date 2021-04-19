April 20, 2021

Rolando Taylor

Methamphetamines discovered during traffic stop early Sunday

By Staff Reports

Published 4:46 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

A traffic stop early Sunday morning led to the discovery of methamphetamines and the arrest of a Vicksburg man.

At 3:42 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle, driven by Rolando Taylor, 27, in the area of Warrenton Road and Riverwood Place.

During a search of the vehicle, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found.

Taylor was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Taylor received a $30,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter.

