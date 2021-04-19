Schools report just one new COVID-19 case from last week

For the first time since late February, the Vicksburg Warren School District has confirmed a case of COVID-19 within the schools.

In its report filed with the Mississippi State Department of Health Monday, the District reported one positive case involving personnel at Vicksburg Intermediate School. But, no students or other personnel at the school have had to be quarantined due to possible exposure.

This marks the first time since the report filed on March 1 that the District has reported any confirmed cases within its schools.

Officials at Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic Schools confirmed Monday no COVID-19 activity at either school last week.

The reports are for COVID-19 activity for the week ending April 16.