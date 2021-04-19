Vicksburg native honored with ‘Change Agent’ award

OXFORD — Vicksburg native Nicholas Gerald Crasta, who is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. at the University of Mississippi, is being recognized for being awarded the Change Agent award.

UM Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted its annual Excellence Awards program on April 14. The program looks to recognize fraternity and sorority members, advisors and chapters who make great strides to improve the community.

Crasta was one of several Ole Miss students recognized during the event.

“It is always exciting to recognize our phenomenal and high achieving students within the fraternity and sorority community here at the University of Mississippi,” Dr. Arthur E. Doctor Jr., Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said. “From their campus involvement and commitment to service and philanthropy, the impact fraternity and sorority members have on every aspect of the UM campus is simply undeniable.”