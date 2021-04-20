Kimble files campaign finance report ahead of mayoral runoff

Vicksburg mayoral candidate Troy Kimble is supplementing his campaign a week before the runoff against Shawn Jackson.

In a campaign finance report filed Monday, Kimble showed he contributed $1,000 of his own money to his campaign. He and Jackson will meet Tuesday in a Democratic Party runoff. The winner will advance to the June 8 general election against incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Daryl Hollingsworth.

In addition to his personal contribution, Kimble reported an in-kind contribution by Ricky Hearn, owner of Hearn Construction, who paid $1,111 for a campaign event at Pizza Inn on April 16.

Kimble itemized $3,013.74 in expenses in the latest filing. The largest expense detailed was a total of $1,755.43 in campaign materials purchased at H&M Promotional Products and $1,022.50 in online and radio advertising with local outlets.

As of Monday’s filing, Kimble shows his campaign has $96.88 on hand.

Because Kimble and Jackson are in the April 27 runoff, both are required to file a campaign finance report by law no later than 5 p.m. today.

