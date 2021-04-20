April 20, 2021

Mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson provides financial report ahead of runoff election

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The latest filing by mayoral candidate Shawn Jackson shows her campaign has $171 on hand as it enters the final week before the April 27 Democratic Party primary runoff against Troy Kimble.

In the report filed Tuesday, Jackson detailed $5,900 in contributions in the latest filing but itemized just $900 of that amount. The itemized contributions show a $600 contribution from Madison businessman Frank O’Keefe and $300 from Vicksburg dentist Dr. Kenneth Nash.

The report also provides a snapshot of her campaign’s expenses, which totaled $8,397 in the latest period. Of that amount, $1,752 was itemized and included $1,175 in advertising with local media outlets; a $500 payment to WMPR in Jackson; and $375 in printing with Jackson-based A2X.

The largest expense shown was $2,907.46 paid to Alpha Graphics, located in Pearl, for what was described as “printing.” The report also shows a payment to Entergy in the amount of $252.95 for power at her campaign headquarters and a payment of $250 to AT&T for “phone and data.”

Because Kimble and Jackson are in the April 27 runoff, both were required to file a campaign finance report no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.

