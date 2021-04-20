Port Gibson native named Vicksburg District’s Internal Review chief

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District has selected Cora Fuller as chief of Internal Review.

Fuller will advise USACE Vicksburg District Commander Robert Hilliard on accounting, financial and managerial issues that require examination by a financial professional. In this role, she will provide a full spectrum of internal review and related services designed to add value to command operations.

Outside of government service, Fuller previously served as an accountant, payroll director, assistant director and director of accounting at Alcorn State University. She also worked as an internal controls auditor for the Vicksburg-Warren School District.

A native of Port Gibson, Fuller holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Alcorn State University. She is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors.