April 21, 2021

Jazz downtown: Alcorn Jazz Festival presenting concert in Vicksburg

By John Surratt

Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Vicksburg residents will be treated to a concert in the park Friday as part of the 40th annual Alcorn State University Jazz Festival.

The concert is from 4-7 p.m. at Washington Street Park. In the event of rain, it will be moved to The Vicksburg, 801 Clay St.

According to information from Alcorn State, the festival is split into three days beginning Thursday at 1 p.m. at the ASU Plaza on the Alcorn campus featuring a workshop by the Southeast Jazz All-Stars and a featuring the SouthEast Jazz All-Stars the ASU Jazz Combo and the Mississippi Jazz Educators.

The Friday concert is the second day of the festival, featuring performances by the SouthEast Jazz All-Stars, the ASU Jazz Combo and the Mississippi Jazz Educators.

The festival’s final day will be Oct. 16 at the Vicksburg Convention Center featuring performances by school groups from the southeast and the Mississippi Jazz educators, and a workshop and performance by the Cassandra Wilson Group.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

