Funeral services for Robert Lee Earl will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at noon with Rev. Marvin Booker officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. with social distancing and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Robert Earl Lee passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the G V Sonny Montgomery V.A. Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 77.

He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the White Chapel M.B. Church, where he also served as a deacon and superintendent of the Sunday school the Baptist Training Union.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Idella Gee; and his sister, Johnny P. Porter.

He is survived by his sons, Ivory Joe Williams and James Williams both of Vicksburg, Jessie Williams of Fayetteville, Ark., Mark Williams of Jackson and Larry Williams of Fayetteville, Ark. and Steven Williams of Marianna, Ark.; his daughters, Lorette Williams and Rosie L. Williams both of Vicksburg; his brother, Eddie J. Lee of Vicksburg; and sister, Mary G. Pines of Fayetteville, N.C.; four nieces; one nephew; three great nieces; one great-great-nephew; one great-great-niece; and a host of grandchildren.