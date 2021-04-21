April 21, 2021

  • 59°

Roosevelt Hunt

By Staff Reports

Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

A graveside service for Roosevelt Hunt has been scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Belmont Baptist Church Utica at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Roosevelt Hunt transitioned at his residence at the age of 62.

