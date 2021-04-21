April 21, 2021

  • 59°
Patrick Keys, 19, of Jackson, and Lamario Hicks, 19, of Pearl

Teenagers try to flee police, wreck stolen vehicle

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Two teenagers are in custody following an early Wednesday morning wreck involving a stolen vehicle.

Patrick Keys, 19, of Jackson, and Lamario Hicks, 19, of Pearl, after the vehicle they were wrecked as it attempted to avoid police.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, an officer made contact with a 208 Chevrolet Impala as it sat in the middle of the intersection at Clay and Walnut streets. As the officer approached the car, it fled south in the direction of Interstate 20, refusing to stop.

As the Impala tried to turn onto the Interstate 20 eastbound on-ramp it struck a curb and came to a halt. Three occupants bailed out of the car. Two were soon apprehended. The third suspect is still at large.

Inside the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Jackson, officers found a 9mm Taurus handgun inside the vehicle.

Keys and Hicks were both charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

During their initial court appearance Wednesday, both received a $15,000 bond from Judge Penny Lawson.

The third suspect remains on the loose and has not been named by authorities.

 

In other reports:

• On Tuesday, at 9:01 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 4200 block of I-20 Frontage Road in reference to a stolen bicycle. The victim reported someone stole a Trek Top fuel Mountain bike valued at $6,000.

• On Tuesday, at 11:54 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Fayette Street in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole an iPhone 12 and a Samsung S21 valued at $999.99 each from her front porch.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you as concerned about the spread of COVID-19 today as you were a year ago?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles