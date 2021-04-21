Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduates second class

Participants in the second class of the Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp — a program of the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce and Hinds Community College — graduated from the program Tuesday at the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus.

For six weeks, 12 participants interested in starting or growing their small business covered topics such as legal, finance, accounting, marketing, and other essential components associated with starting, running and growing a successful business.

A business coach and business advisors were also present to assist. At the end of the program, participants are able to incorporate what was learned into a finished business plan that can help them jump start or grow their small business.

The spring session was funded through a grant from BancorpSouth, which supports the program in order to help small businesses grow in the Vicksburg and Warren County area.

“We are proud to have our bank sponsor this important resource for our community,” Mark Buys, president of the Vicksburg Division of BancorpSouth, said. “This is an important program that supports those with the drive to open and grow their own businesses. They are the engine of our economy and we strive to help them and support them as they become successful.”

In addition to the training received, graduates of the program are given the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 grant sponsored by the banking community in Vicksburg including Mutual Credit Union, Home Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank and Trustmark.

Graduates have one month to finish their business plans and submit them to a committee for review and ranking.

Participants are then invited to make a sales presentation to present their plan to the committee, at which point the committee will select a winner for the best and most feasible business plan. The winner will receive a “Seed Grant” of $1,000 to help them with the cost of opening or improving their small business.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Hinds Community College, BancorpSouth, Mutual Credit Union, Home Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank and Trustmark.