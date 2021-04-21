Vicksburg Fire Department marks promotions of five officers

The Vicksburg Fire Department held a pinning ceremony Wednesday, honoring the promotions of three new captains and two new lieutenants.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who congratulated each of the men promoted, said the promotions were the first of 2021.

Derrick Gardner, Vincent McRaven and Michael Walker were each promoted to captain. Darin Lewis and Zane Russell were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

