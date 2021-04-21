April 21, 2021

  • 55°

Who’s Hot

By Staff Reports

Published 11:17 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Vicksburg High powerlifter Jaheim Truit lifted a total of 715 pounds in the deadlift, squat and bench press to win the MHSAA Class 5A championship in the 114-pound weight class at Saturday’s state meet. Truitt and the Gators also won the Class 5A team title, the program’s first since 2006.

Print Article