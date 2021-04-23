April 23, 2021

Letter to the editor: State needs stiffer penalties, jail time for animal abusers

Dear editor,

It was very disturbing to read about the dog found dead in the kennel floating in flood waters. I cannot believe anyone was that cruel.

I wish our state had stiffer penalties and jail time for animal abusers. There is a place in hell for those who abuse, whether it be human or animal.

You do not abuse God’s creatures.

Kay Hunter

Vicksburg

